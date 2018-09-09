Cheng Hoe not taking lightly friendly against Cambodia

National football squad head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe is not underestimating the strength of Cambodia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — National football squad head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe is not underestimating the strength of Cambodia when both sides meet in an international friendly match at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh tomorrow.

He noted that the Cambodian players would be in high spirits to chase for victory with guidance from their newly-appointed head coach Keisuke Honda who recently announced his retirement from the Japanese national team.

“We have played against Cambodia several times and won’t have an easy time this time around with the presence of Honda, who we all know was a good player during his time with the Japanese national team.

“We only have a two-day break after the match against Taiwan and it is important for me to make a rotation of players to ensure that the players who played last Friday have enough rest for the upcoming match,” Cheng Hoe told the pre-match press conference, today.

The audio recording of the press conference was made available to Bernama by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) media officer.

Sharing his view was the national squad skipper, Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor who acknowledged that Cambodia are a different team under the guidance from Honda.

“Of course we are very excited to see Honda train the Cambodian team which gives their players a new environment and also a new spirit. It will be a tough game, tomorrow, but we will bounce back to clinch victory after losing 0-2 to Taiwan last Friday,” the Johor Darul Ta’zim player added.

After the match against Cambodia, the national squad will continue their international friendlies against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Oct 12 before facing Kyrgyzstan Republic and Maldives on Oct 16 and Nov 3, respectively at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The friendly matches are part of the national side’s preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup Football Tournament which will be held in early November. — Bernama