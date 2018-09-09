Past is past, join GPS to reclaim Sarawak rights, Masing tells Pakatan reps

Tan Sri James Masing said PH elected representatives should join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if they really seek to protect Sarawakian rights. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives should join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if they really seek to protect Sarawakian rights, state Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said today.

He made the call after a Facebook user threatened in a posting to kill Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg for defending the state’s rights.

“As president of president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), I give my full support on Abang Johari’s stance in defending the state’s rights,” Masing said.

He claimed Sarawak has been sidelined, bullied and disregarded by the federal government over the last 55 years.

“Let’s forget our past mistakes and stand as one. We have years ahead to make amend to what our forefathers had mistakenly done,” he appealed to both MPs and assemblymen from GPS and the state PH.

Speaking at the opening of Pesta Belawai 2018 in Sarikei Division yesterday, Abang Johari had claimed that a person had posted a threat on Facebook to kill him for continuing to defend the state’s rights.

According to Borneo Post, the chief minister did not name the Facebook user who posted the threat last Friday, only saying that the person wanted to kill him.

“He said, kill the chief minister then we will be peaceful. It seems like I am the one who create chaos in Sarawak,” Abang Johari was quoted by the broadsheet as saying.

He had said he would continue to defend the people of Sarawak, despite the threat against him.