1,200 delegates expected at PAS’ muktamar

KUALA NERUS, Sept 9 — PAS’s 64th Muktamar (general assembly) which will be held in Kuala Terengganu on September 15 and 16 will be attended by 1,200 delegates from across the country, said party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Terengganu was chosen to be host (of the Muktamar) in celebrating the success of PAS in taking over the state (from Barisan Nasional) in the 14th general election (GE14),” he told a media conference here today.

He said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was scheduled to open the Muktamar and deliver the policy address at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium in the morning on September 15.

Takiyuddin also said the issue of a merger between PAS and Umno, the backbone of Barisan Nasional which was also defeated at the federal level in GE14, did not arise just because PAS had invited Umno to send representatives to the Muktamar.

He said the party had also invited MCA and MIC (Barisan Nasional component parties) but only Umno had responded saying its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and 10 political bureau leaders would be attending.

PAS and Umno had been enemies for a long time but now are seen as “bedfellows”. — Bernama