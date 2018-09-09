We disagree, MA63 allows for English as teaching medium, Sabah party tells MOE

File picture of a teacher and students at a local school. Datuk Madius Tangau said the ministry’s reply to effect (English cannot be used as a medium of instruction in national schools) in the Dewan Negara on Tuesday contravened the contents of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KINABATANGAN, Sept 9 — United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) disagrees with the stand taken by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the use of English as a medium of instruction in national schools, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its acting president Datuk Madius Tangau said the ministry’s reply to effect (English cannot be used as a medium of instruction in national schools) in the Dewan Negara on Tuesday contravened the contents of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said of the 20 points contained in MA63 were that English could be used as an official language in administration and the education system in the state.

“That is why we do not accept the stand of the ministry (on this matter). We urge the national leadership that when it comes to Sabah, the state’s position must be maintained as per MA63,” he said.

UPKO would be adopting a resolution on this at its Forum on MA63 in Kota Kinabalu tomorrow, he said, adding that it would then be forwarded to the federal government.

Madius, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, was speaking to reporters after opening the Tongod UPKO division’s triennial meeting here today. — Bernama