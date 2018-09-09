Three passengers die in bus-trailer accident in Muar

MUAR, Sept 9 — Three people died when the express bus they were travelling in grazed a trailer at Kilometre 138, of the North-South Expressway heading south near the Pagoh toll plaza here early this morning.

The three victims in the incident which occurred at 2.30 am were two women known as Lim Siew Kee, 61, and Lai Moon Ching, 25, while the third was a male passenger whose identity had not been ascertained.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the bus was travelling from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Singapore when it was believed to have grazed the right side of the trailer causing severe damage to the front of the bus.

“The bus was carrying 25 passengers and two drivers. However, only 14 suffered slight injuries and were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar and Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Batu Pahat for further treatment,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said in the accident, three passengers were thrown out of the bus, causing one to die at the location and the other two on the way to the hospital.

Zaharudin said the bus driver, 54, suffered slight injuries while the trailer driver, 28, and 10 other passengers were not hurt.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama