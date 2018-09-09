SIC confirms participation in inaugural MotoE World Cup

Khairul Idham Pawi will represent the SIC team in the Moto2 class. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — After announcing its own MotoGP team two weeks ago, the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has now confirmed its participation in the inaugural MotoE World Cup in 2019.

The MotoE, a brand new all-electric support class for the MotoGP World Championships, will feature a five-round championship.

SIC’s chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said SIC will only field one rider under the team known as the Sepang Racing Team.

“We were offered MotoE as part of our new entry into MotoGP. We have the right to not accept it, but we felt being part of history to the first season of MotoE can, and may be important to our programme in MotoGP.

“The new series will be part of MotoGP and this is important, as it is a championship fully supported by DORNA (commercial rights holder for MotoGP). Hence, it can be bigger and we should be a part of it.

“We decided to only take one entry as we already have too much of commitment with all three categories next year. We have yet to determine the rider, and the entry is inclusive to the cost of MotoGP and race expenses will be funded through sponsorships,” he told Bernama.

Besides the Sepang Racing Team, Marc VDS Racing Team, Ajo Motorsport, Pons Racing, Dynavolt Intact GP and SIC58 Squadra Corse were also announced as single entry teams, while Tech 3 Racing, LCR Team, Pramac Racing, Esponsorama Racing, Gresini Racing and the Angel Nieto Team will take up two entries.

The MotoE World Cup will flag off in Jerez Circuit in Spain on May 5th, followed by races in Le Mans, France (May 19), Sachsenring, Germany (July 7), Austria (Aug 11) and Misano, San Marino, Italy (Sept 15).

The organisers are expected to announce the names of riders during the PTT Thailand Grand Prix on Oct 7, while the number of laps per race would depend on circuit length, but expected to be between seven to 10 laps.

The official tests are scheduled for Nov 23-25, 2018, as well as March 13-15 and April 23-25 next year.

For the record, SIC is set to race in the MotoGP premier class in 2019 under the Yamaha Sepang Racing MotoGP Team through a collaboration with Petronas, with Italian Franco Morbidelli and France’s Fabio Quartararo named as the team’s riders.

Local rider Khairul Idham Pawi will represent the SIC team in the Moto2 class, while British rider John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki of Japan will feature in Moto3. — Bernama