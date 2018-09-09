Lahad Datu police detain seven individuals under Atipsom

Police detained five male illegal immigrants who were Philippine nationals and two locals suspected of being involved in illegal human trafficking activities in Lahad Datu. — Reuters pic

LAHAD DATU, Sept 9 — Police detained five male illegal immigrants who were Philippine nationals and two locals suspected of being involved in illegal human trafficking activities, during a road block at Batu 5, Jalan Segama, near here last night.

Lahad Datu district police chief , SAC Hamzah Ahmad said all of them aged between 27 to 57 years, were detained in a four-wheel-drive vehicle at about 11.30pm.

“Seven men were in the vehicle including the drivers aged between 27 and 28 years.

“Five others did not have any valid self-identification document and a check revealed several bags filled with clothings that were kept in the boot of the car,” he said in a statement here.

Hamzah said an inspection revealed that they were all from Ladang Kalabakan and wanted to go to Ladang Serimau, Kalabakan to work there. — Bernama