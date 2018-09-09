Ex-CJ roasts Tommy Thomas over Guan Eng’s acquittal

Former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad questioned Thomas’ integrity and calibre as an AG, saying it was impossible the latter did not play a role in Lim’s acquittal despite withdrawing as public prosecutor in the case. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Former Chief Justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad today took the prime minister and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to task over the handling of the corruption trial of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng who was acquitted after the prosecution dropped its charge.

In a strongly worded 13-page statement, Abdul Hamid also questioned Thomas’ integrity and calibre as an AG, saying it was impossible the latter did not play a role in Lim’s acquittal despite withdrawing as public prosecutor in the case.

He pointed out that until the Federal Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code are both amended to distinguish the AG’s prosecutorial role from his advisorial role, Thomas still functions as both.

“That is what he is paid for. There is no question of him only doing the AG’s work and not PP’s. I also pointed out that AGs like Abu Talib, Mohtar Abdullah and Gani Patail always led the prosecution in high profile, public interest cases,” he said, referring to the past AGs before Thomas.

Abdul Hamid also claimed Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, the head of the trial and appellate division in the AGC, had no choice but to follow the AG’s beat in withdrawing the corruption charge against Lim.

“As head of a division, in the AGC hierarchy, he is on the third layer, with AG on the first later, the Solicitors General on the second layer.

“Do you think he does not know that Tommy Thomas was the counsel for Lim Guan Eng in that case immediately before his appointment as AG? Do you think he does not know that Lim Guan Eng is the Minister of Finance? Do you think he does not know that that if Lim Guan Eng is convicted, most probably he will lose his job? Do you think he does not know that Tommy Thomas was the DAP’s candidate for AG? Do you think he would not perceive the reason for his appointment? Do you think he would not perceive, rightly or wrongly, the decision Tommy Thomas would prefer? Do you think he does not know that his promotion depends on Tommy Thomas?

“Even if Tommy Thomas does not sign the letter to withdraw the charges, on whose behalf did Datuk Hanafiah sign it?” Abdul Hamid asked.

Last week, Lim, and businesswoman Phang Li Koon were acquitted by the High Court in Penang over the purchase of his house on Pinhorn Road below market value while Lim was Penang chief minister.

