Rashid: Sports area to be developed within Parliament House

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 — The government intends to develop a sports area within the Parliament House in Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur, to foster a healthy lifestyle among members of Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said there was a sports area in the building built a long time ago, and it needed to be enhanced.

“We have plans to develop the sports area... our MPs to be healthy. We have a room for table tennis, but we will add space for other sports,” Rashid told reporters after finishing the first game in the men’s table tennis singles for those aged in their 50s at the 2018 Asia Pacific Masters Games (APMG) here, today.

He said he wanted a recreational space for MPs to refresh themselves, especially when the next Parliament session is expected to last 11 weeks.

He added that only a simple area such as a gym room was required, and that he was not suggesting to build a swimming pool.

In another development, Rashid said APMG had allowed former athletes and other participants to revive their nostalgia for sports.

“Like myself, today’s match reminded me of my younger days, when I was in primary school, I was a table tennis player and was also active in other sports. I was not good at all sports, but I played everything,” said Rashid.

In addition to being active in table tennis while attending SK Simpang Lima, Muar, he also represented Johor in sepak takraw while studying at Muar High School. He also enjoys football, cycling and swimming.

In the first match today, Rashid lost 2-3 to Penang Table Tennis Association secretary Oon Tik Keong. He will also take on Ng Keng Huat and Leong Wai Weng in another two matches today.

Rashid, who is also participating in football, will play feature in the match against Ukraine at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s football field at 5.30 pm tomorrow. — Bernama