Sukma weightlifting athlete tested positive for doping

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A weightlifting athlete was tested positive for the use of banned substance in an anti-doping screening in conjunction with the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak.

Malaysian Weightlifting Association (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat, without divulging the name of the athlete and state, said the screening was conducted in collaboration with the PABM, Anti Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and National Sports Council (MSN).

“It is with regret we inform a weightlifting athlete, who had undergone the screening, has been found positive for doping and is prohibited from participating in the Sukma this time. The athlete concerned will undergo an Internal Hearing-Disciplinary Action to be held later.

“PABM takes this doping issue seriously to safeguard the reputation and excellence of the country’s weightlifting sport. Hopefully all participating athletes, especially at this Sukma can display the best performance and compete for medals and experience at the biggest Games in the country,” he said.

He said that 165 weightlifting athletes from 14 teams have completed the screening and only those who passed the screening would be allowed to take part in this Sukma.

PABM is also proceeding with the decision to ban its athlete from taking part in any international tournament for a year.

The 19th edition of Sukma will be held from September 12-22 with 427 gold medals at stake, involving 29 types of sports and 39 venues in 12 districts throughout Perak. — Bernama