Penang PKR rep says Azmin-Rafizi rift make party look like ‘fools’

Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung today accused Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli of hurting Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) image. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A state PKR lawmaker today accused Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli of hurting Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) image, saying the ongoing public spat between the two deputy presidential candidates is making the coalition look like “bickering fools”.

Gooi Hsiao Leung, Penang PKR assemblyman for Bukit Tengah, in a scathing criticism against the duo said their open quarrel makes the party look divided and weak in the eyes of its governing partners even as it controls most seats in Parliament.

Gooi, describing the tiff between the two as “horse manure”, also said factionalism within PKR was hurting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s credibility as the prime minister-in-waiting.

“It has not only seriously undermined Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s public image in the country, as the leader of our party and incoming Prime Minister, it has also damaged Pakatan Harapan’s credibility to govern our country,” he said in a statement.

“Yes, we are the biggest party in the Harapan coalition, and hence what our leaders say publicly matters and will reflect on Pakatan Harapan’s ability to govern.

“How can Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be expected to govern this country as Prime Minister, if the country and our partners in Pakatan see us as bickering fools, factional, and self-destructive. We will only be seen as the weakest link in Pakatan Harapan when we should be working hard to earn the respect and trust of our governing partners,” he said.

Gooi joins a growing list of PKR leaders who have openly expressed frustration by the clawing between Azmin and Rafizi, which has intensified in recent days.

As the party polls draws closer, both leaders have publicly lashed out at each other in what critics saw as a juvenile competition for Anwar’s affection, with the two regularly crossing words to question each other’s loyalties.

Gooi noted that PKR has built notoriety through infighting. He said instead of working towards unifying and strengthening the coalition, party leaders preferred to bicker over posts or strategies.

This, he added, left a leadership vacuum and forced Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PPBM had to come in.

“All this talk about questioning loyalties and who are the real or fake reformists in the party for past 20 years is complete horse manure,” the PKR lawmaker said.

“What our party had set out to do 20 years ago, our reform agenda, we have already achieved it, by overthrowing the Umno BN regime in GE14.

“What our party urgently needs now is a new reform agenda and direction, post May 9th or 509,” he added.