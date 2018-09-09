PKR Wanita chief: No top-level party discussions yet on Anwar’s parliamentary seat

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said PKR top leadership has yet to hold talks about the parliamentary seat that needs to be vacated to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The PKR top leadership has yet to hold talks about the parliamentary seat that needs to be vacated to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

Zuraida, who is also Minister of Housing and Local Government, said she knew about it through the media, but until now, there has not been any discussion over the matter in the party.

“I have read the news about this (vacating a parliamentary seat) but there has been no discussion at the party’s top leadership level,” she said to reporters at the wedding reception of her eldest son in Ampang today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail confirmed that a parliamentary seat would be vacated to give way for Anwar to contest. He had recently won the PKR presidency unanimously.

She added however that she could not make any announcement as to when and where the seat would be vacated for Anwar. — Bernama