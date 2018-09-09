Education Minister must refrain from heading any university to underline universities’ freedom from political control — Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia

SEPTEMBER 9 — On the proposed appointment of Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik as the President of International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and the ensuing developments,

Inisiatif Pengislahan Pendidikan Nasional (IPPN) and the following undersigned civil society organisations hold the following positions:

1 Education Minister should not head any university to avoid conflict of interests. An Education Minister who is concurrently the President of IIUM would be caught with split of loyalty towards the Ministry and the University, as the two have legitimate institutional interests that are and should not be identical. On the one hand, the Minister should not favour any university based on personal linkage as he must be fair to all higher learning institutions. On the other hand, the IIUM President must be prepared to fight for the best interests of the university or universities in general, which the Education Ministry may not necessarily agree. Such distinction of roles is pertinent for the healthy functioning of both the Ministry and universities and a shared leadership in one person is bound to compromise such check and balance and undermine the legitimate interests of either if not both parties.

2 We salute the Education Minister’s pledge to liberate, reform and advance our universities towards excellence but all these require legal and organisational reforms, not management control. Starting with the repeal of Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the Minister should work to end power concentration, non-transparency, unaccountability, authoritarianism and cronyism in our tertiary education institutions, not replacing old academia warlords with himself or his appointees.

3 The argument that the Education Minister doubling up IIUM President will save RM500,000 annually as the latter’s salary is completely misplaced as the check-and-balance between the Education Ministry and universities is not an item for cost-cutting. If this logic is to be applied across the board, then all Cabinet Ministers would have to helm many government-linked institutions and corporations. This would likely result in the minister’s attention and energy split too thin and likely poor leadership and management of both the ministries and the government-linked bodies. It is time to cease our indulgence for supermen and superwomen. It is also time to cease overburdening people and concentrating power in a few as cost cutting measure. In particular, the education sector must be alloted adequate budget to invest in new leadership and avoid overburdening and concentrating of power in a few.

4 The past precedents of two sitting Education Ministers, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Najib Razak, holding the IIUM presidency, which reflected the Old Malaysia practice that personal linkage ensures development, must not continue in the New Malaysia which the Education Minister helped to install on May 9. In a clear appreciation of new realities, the Prime Minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, has set an excellent example by declining to offer of IIUM presidency, which should be emulated by the Education Minister.

5 The Education Minister should honourably decline the appointment as the IIUM President by HRH Sultan of Pahang as the constitutional head of IIUM. He can certainly recommend a towering academic/intellectual who can enhance autonomy and stature of the university, both at home and in the world, without a ministerial office. Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Muhamad has made clear that the appointment is not cast in stone. A graceful decline by the Education Minister will allow a smooth return to the drawing board.

6 The arrest of two IIUM students on September 8 night for protesting the Education Minister’s appointment as the IIUM president, the first of student arrest since May 9, is much regretted. We note the contradicting accounts by the Education Minister and the police on the arrest. We hereby appeal to the Education Minister's wisdom for a decision that would uphold the freedom of universities from undesirable influence and political interference. We believe this is a cause the Education Minister himself identified with especially when he was the subject of such occurrences.

Endorsed by:

Member organisations of Inisitaif Pengislahan Pendidkan Nasional (IPPN):

1 Centre for Malaysian Chinese Studies (Huayan) 华研

2 Gabungan Persatuan Guru-Guru Sekolah Cina Malaysia (Jiaozong) 教总

3 KL & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) 隆雪华堂

4 LLG Cultural Development Centre (LLG) 林连玉基金

5 Merdeka Education Centre 独立教育中心

6 MySkills Foundation

7 Negeri Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (NSCAH) 森华堂

8 Persatuan Bekas Siswah Universiti dan Kolej Di China, Msia (LiuHua) 马来西亚留华同学会

9 United Chinese School Alumni Associations of Malaysia (UCSAAM) 校友联总

10 Tamil Foundation Malaysia 淡米尔基金

Other CSOs:

11 Agora Society

12 Angkatan Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya (AMUM)

13 Angkatan Warga Aman Malaysia (WargaAMAN)

14 Bersih 2.0

15 Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4)

16 Challenges Foundation

17 Childline Malaysia

18 Community Action Network (CAN)

19 Demokrat Universiti Malaya (DUM)

20 ENGAGE 愿景工程

21 Federation of Malaysian Indian Organisation (PRIMA)

22 Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, Malaysia (GOPIO Malaysia)

23 Greenfriends Sabah

24 Health Equity Initiatives

25 Justice for Sisters

26 Knowledge and Rights with Young people through Safer Spaces (KRYSS)

27 Kumpulan Aktivis Mahasiwa Independent (KAMI)

28 Malaysian Atheists and Secular Humanists (MASH)

29 Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism & (MCCBCHST) 马来西亚五大宗教理事会

30 Malaysian Indians Progressive Association (Mipas)

31 Malaysian Indians Transformation Action Team (Mitra)

32 Malaysia Muda

33 Malaysian Youth Care Association (Prihatin)

34 Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture (Madpet)

35 My Petaling Jaya (MyPJ)

36 National Human Rights Society (Hakam)

37 North South Initiative (NSI)

38 Oriental Hearts & Mind Study Institute (OHMSI)

39 Partners of Community Organisation, Sabah (PACOS Trust)

40 Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia (GERAK)

41 Persatuan Aliran Kesedaran Negara (Aliran)

42 Persatuan Bahasa Cina Universiti Malaya 马来亚大学大华文学会

43 Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (EMPOWER)

44 Persatuan Masyarakat Selangor Dan Wilayah Persekutuan (PERMAS)

45 Persatuan Rapat Malaysia (RAPAT)

46 Persatuan Sahabat Wanita (PSW)

47 Sabah Women's Action Resource Group (SAWO)

48 Sahabat Rakyat 人民之友

49 Saya Anak Bangsa Malaysia (SABM)

50 Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Hokkien Association Youth Section 雪隆福青

51 Sisters in Islam

52 Society for the Promotion of Human Rights, Malaysia (PROHAM)

53 SUARAM 人民之声

54 Suara Siswa Universiti Malaya (SSUM)

55 TENAGANITA

56 Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy赵明福民主基金会

57 Tindak Malaysia (TM)

58 United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) 董总

59 University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) 马大新青年

60 Women Development Organisation Malaysia (WDO)

61 Youth Era

