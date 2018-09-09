DAP's Wong Siew Ki gets down to work as Balakong assemblyman

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Wong Siew Ki, arrives to cast her ballot during the Balakong by-election at SJK(C) Batu 11 Cheras in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 9 ― Wong Siew Ki, who was only recently announced as the winner in the by-election for the State Constituency of Balakong yesterday, has started making plans to resolve problems of the constituents.

Among her priorities are the condition of the new villages which she feels needs immediate action in upgrading infrastructure which had long been delayed.

Wong, 32, said the upgrading works would be continued with the cooperation of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) and she had identified the projects concerned through feedback from the residents and village heads throughout the campaign period.

“Not just these alone, documents on projects managed by the late Eddie (Ng) (former Balakong Assemblyman) will be followed up subsequently with the cooperation of new village heads around the state constituency,” she told reporters after a walkabout to express appreciation to the voters here, today.

She said local issues such as sewerage projects and road repairs must be continued immediately for the comfort of the residents.

“The Sewerage Transfer System with MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC), which was previously delayed, would be resumed as soon as possible as they involved areas under the Balakong constituency,” she said.

In the by-election for the Balakong state seat, Wong won with a majority of 18,533 votes when she polled 22,508 votes compared with Tan who only received 3,975 votes.

The by-election was held following the death of Ng in a road accident on July 20.

In the general election in May, the late Ng beat the Barisan Nasional candidate Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS) with a majority of 35,538 votes. ― Bernama