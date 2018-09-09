Cradle CEO’s teenage stepsons under seven-day remand to aid in murder probe

Police detained the two stepsons of late Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan in connection with his fiery death in June. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 — Police have been granted a magistrate’s order starting today to detain two stepsons of the late Cradle Fund chief Nazrin Hassan to assist in their murder investigation.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, were taken to the Magistrates’ Court at the Petaling Jaya court complex here this morning, handcuffed and dressed in lock-up attire.

An officer close to investigations confirmed the seven day remand period, and reiterated that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The brothers were represented by lawyers Hisham Teh, LS Leonard, and S. Suresh.

Family members of the two brothers appeared agitated when the boys’ remand application was heard in the Magistrates’ Court.

Several male family members and the lawyers accompanying them later turned hostile towards reporters and cameramen outside the courtroom; one even knocked a camera out of a reporter’s hand.

The boys were arrested about 7pm yesterday in connection with Nazrin’s fiery death on June 14.

A police source told Malay Mail the boys were picked up from their grandfather’s house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

One of the boys had been detained for questioning last week after a puncture wound was found on the deceased's neck, which is believed to be from an arrow.

Sources told Malay Mail previously that both boys were members of their school's archery club.

Police had arrested their mother Samirah Muzaffar, 43, on September 4. Her first husband, also 43 was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play in the death.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased's room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

On August 14, Samirah had criticised the authorities with regard to their investigation into her second husband's death; she had said then that she and her family were being kept in the dark over the progress of the investigation