Three months on, Najib says seized foreign currencies leftover from past trips

Police personnel lift suitcases filled with cash and jewellery onto a waiting Black Maria outside the Pavilion Residences, May 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has finally come out with an explanation for the RM116.7 million in multiple currencies seized by investigators from properties linked to the former prime minister in June this year.

In a statement on his Facebook page today, the Pekan MP asserted again that most of the money belonged to Umno and some to himself and his two grown-up children, which were taken from their homes during the police raid on their homes nearby his main residence in Jalan Duta over three months ago.

“Why then the currencies from 27 countries?

“Whoever frequently visits and is on duty abroad will certainly have a balance of unused foreign currencies at home. My family and I are no different,” he said.

Najib played down the amount of foreign currencies impounded by the authorities saying a large part of the seizure was in ringgit, except for a certain amount given by an anonymous donor that was in Singapore dollars.

“Therefore a large part of the cash seized was in ringgit (including a certain amount in Singapore dollars because a certain donor chose to donate in this form). Those in foreign currencies were only a small amount,” he said.

He then demanded the authorities return the money, asserting that the law provides that all assets seized must be returned if no further action is taken after a period of three months.

“It has been over three months since and according to the law, if there are no charges about the seized assets, they must be returned,” he said.

MORE TO COME