12 women’s futsal players from Sabah down with respiratory tract infection

Perak Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee speaks during a press conference in Ipoh Spetember 9, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 9 ― The 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) here suffered yet another blow after 12 female futsal athletes from Sabah were hospitalised due to suspected respiratory tract infection.

Perak Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee confirmed the matter following a report received by the Manjung Health District Office from the Hospital Angkatan Tentera Lumut on Friday.

“Based on the investigation conducted by the health district office, a 16-year-old athlete experienced fever symptoms on September 2 and also swollen on both sides of the neck the next day.

“I was made to understand that the victim had contact history with a mumps case, while undergoing training in Sabah in mid August. She was treated at a clinic there,” he told reporters at a special press conference in Hotel Casuarina Meru here today.

Following the incident, another 11 athletes from the same futsal team were suspected of having mild respiratory tract infection.

“The 16-year-old girl has been quarantined and the other girls have been isolated to monitor their health status.

“They are being treated at the moment and we have taken clinical samples for the polymerase chain reaction test yesterday. The result can be known in two days and we can confirm what is the actual virus present in the infection,” he said.

Lee said the group of athletes was among the first team to arrive at the venue in Manjung.

Lee also added that the athlete, suspected of having contagious infection, did not come into any contact with other group of athletes from other states except during the breakfast session on the first day of arrival on September 6.

Lee said preventive measures are being implemented and the incident is controlled and the State Health Department is monitoring the situation.

Lee said as a sign of solidarity, Perak as the host will postpone the futsal games involving the Sabah team if needed.

“We will also allow them to make changes on the players if required, however, it depends on the Sukma's Chief Technical Delegate and National Sports Council on whether the players can be picked from the long list, who trained with them or totally a new selection of players,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah State Sports Council director Terrance Edward Pudin said that they decided to fly the athlete to Perak as she did not experience severe symptoms then.

“We didn't expect it would be a contagious infection. It's a major disappointment for us, as Sabah women’s futsal team is one of the strongest in the country,” he said.