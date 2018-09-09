Anwar wants PKR election to be a healthy contest among candidates

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he would not compromise with any candidate found to be violating the party regulations which had been specified. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Sept 9 ― Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminds candidates contesting in the election for the top party leadership to contest for posts in a large family in a healthy manner to strengthen the party.

The PKR top leadership election scheduled for September 22 until October 28 this year throughout the country will see contests at all levels except for the post of party president which was won by Anwar unopposed last month.

He pointed out that he would not compromise with any candidate found to be violating the party regulations which had been specified.

In this regard, he reminded the candidates against being rude, engaging in physical fights, criticising and using abusive words purely to win the election.

He disclosed this in a speech at the dinner with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here last night.

Anwar said party delegates should elect the best leaders among the candidates listed for contests.

He also confirmed that three parliamentary seats had been offered for him to contest in a by-election to be held shortly to enable him to return to Parliament before October this year.

However, he did not state the names of the Parliamentary seats concerned and the constituency that he would be contesting in.

Earlier, Sarawak PKR chairman cum Works Minister and Selangau Member of Parliament, Baru Bian said the support of the people in the state who wanted a change of government had enabled Pakatan Harapan to win 10 of the 30 Parliamentary seats in Sarawak, which has now increased to 12 seats following the entry of Independent candidates.

Baru Bian, who is also the State Asemblyman for Ba’kelalan, said Pakatan Harapan Sarawak had to strengthen its position in Sarawak to face the state election about three years from now. ― Bernama