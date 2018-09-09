Is Thailand's TCC Group eyeing possible foray into TRX?

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking says TCC Group Chairman Tan Sri Charoen Sirivadhanabakdi has indicated his intention to expand his investment in Malaysia. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BANGKOK, Sept 9 ― One of Thailand's largest conglomerate, the TCC Group is looking into expanding its current investment in Malaysia which could include the possible foray into the services industry in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking who met TCC Group Chairman Tan Sri Charoen Sirivadhanabakdi here several days ago said the billionaire businessman indicated his intention to expand his investment in Malaysia.

“He did indicate that he's exploring further investment in Malaysia. We definitely welcome this and tasked our respective officer to look where we can go from there,” he told Bernama in an interview at the end of his working visit to Thailand recently.

The dinner-cum-meeting with Charoen, who is one of Thailand's top businessman with business spanning several industries including food and beverage, properties, consumer goods and trading,the went very well according to the minister.

Berli Jucker Pcl (BJC), part of the TCC Group, is already a major industry player in Malaysia.

With his expanding business empire globally, Charoen's current net worth was estimated at US$13.7 billion, as reported by US magazine, Forbes, making him one of the country's richest man.

Asked if future investment by the TCC Group in Malaysia would include the TRX, Darrel declined to give a definite answer but said the conglomerate could be looking into expanding its existing infrastructure in Malaysia, including in the services industries.

“They could expand into services industries which would create employment in Malaysia. We hope it will involve TRX and other current developments in Malaysia as well,” he said, adding that he came out feeling very bullish about TCC Group's potential investment in Malaysia.

“It is fairly positive to say it will happen,” said Darell.

The TCC Group, according to him, should be given the opportunity to announce its future investment in Malaysia.

Before meeting Charoen, the minister and his entourage which included senior officials from the TRX , ministry and the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation also toured the Okura Prestige Hotel, one of the hotel under the conglomerate's stable of luxury properties.

During his three-day working visit to Thailand, Darell also held meetings with Thailand's Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, Federation of Thai Industries and the Malaysia-Thailand Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also held met Malaysians residing and working in Thailand. ― Bernama