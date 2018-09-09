PM warns of ‘sacrifice’ in Budget 2019

Dr Mahathir says the Budget 2019 will entail many sacrifices as his government is looking to save money after inheriting some RM1 trillion in debts and liabilities from the previous administration. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s budget for 2019, to be tabled on November 2, will be austere, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has indicated.

The prime minister said the federal budget will entail many sacrifices as his government is looking to save money after inheriting some RM1 trillion in debts and liabilities from the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“This budget is of sacrifice, everyone will have to sacrifice.

“The budget has to be careful. We can't spend more than our earnings.

“We can't entertain all sorts of requests. We have to accept that we must sacrifice,” he said in a joint interview with news portal Malaysiakini and Malay daily Sinar Harian, published today.

However the prime minister was also reported saying his government will not be as frugal with its budget as crisis-hit Greece.

Sinar Harian reported that the government has set up a website for public feedback to its Budget 2019, which opened on August 28 and will close on September 30.

Malaysians can also give their input through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #belanjawan2019.