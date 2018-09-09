PKR stronger than Umno, PAS because of open criticism, Rafizi says

PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli says the party is always open-minded with its members on all matters to avoid the ‘cancer’ that could destroy the party. — Benama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 9 ― The PKR practised an open principle in all aspects since its inception 20 years ago, said PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli.

He said the party was always open-minded with its members on all matters to avoid the “cancer” that could destroy the party.

“Parti Keadilan debates and informs directly on all matters to its members. If you don’t talk, members will not know the real story.

“Even in the election process, all its 900,000 members will vote. There is victory and defeat, but there is no offshoot party because everyone will continue to help in strengthening the party after that,” he said at the 20 Years of Reform# event at Felda Residence, here last night.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, who is the candidate for the post of PKR Women chief.

Rafizi said the culture in the party was different from other parties such as Umno and PAS that did not dare to openly make criticisms.

He said PKR had remained strong since its inception for being able to openly criticise and advocate democracy effectively.

Hence, he said the principle should be maintained if PKR did not want to receive the same fate as PAS which created the splinter party, Amanah and Umno that gave birth to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Rafizi, who is the candidate for the post of PKR deputy president, will be facing incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Economic Affairs Minister and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman at the party election that will be held for nine weeks from this month. ― Bernama