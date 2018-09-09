On eve of 60th birthday, Kit Siang tells MCA ‘to close shop’ after Balakong loss

Pakatan Harapan’s Wong Siew Ki (centre) celebrates her victory at the Balakong by-election at Pejabat Tanah dan Daerah Hulu Langat, Bangi September 8, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― MCA should consider disbanding following its defeat in the Balakong state seat by-election, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today in a sharp rebuke against the Barisan Nasional party leaders who claimed moral victory despite garnering less than a fifth of total votes.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the MCA leaders’ reaction to their loss was shocking and “pathetic” for claiming success in boosting support by gaining a higher vote percentage than at the May 9 polls.

“For instance, the MCA deputy president..Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong claimed success for the MCA outing, saying that MCA had gained a higher percentage of support compared to the May election,” Lim said in a statement.

“Wee said MCA earned a higher percentage of support of almost 15 per cent compared to 10.7 per cent in GE14. This is really pathetic,” he added.

Wee is the sole MCA parliamentary survivor of the historic 14th general election and led the party’s campaign in the Balakong by-election where it lost to DAP with a much smaller vote tally compared to the May elections.

DAP’s Wong Siew Ki won the Balakong state seat with over 22,000 votes compared to MCA’s Tan Chee Teong’s 3,795 votes, giving her a landslide win of more than 18,000 majority votes.

Despite the defeat, MCA leaders claimed moral victory. Wee told a press conference held just after the results were announced the low turnout signalled growing voter protest against the Pakatan Harapan government.

The MCA number two also claimed the party’s vote percentage increased compared to GE14.

But Lim scoffed at the assertion, pointing out that MCA had only garnered 12.5 per cent of total votes cast despite receiving help from PAS.

“Which means that without PAS help, the MCA candidate would have lost his deposit in the by-election,” he said.

“What a fall from MCA’s height and halcyon days when it had four Ministers, 31 Members of Parliament, 76 State Assembly representatives and thousands of local councillors and ketua kampongs.”

MCA candidate Lim Chin Wah bagged 5,874 votes in a three corner fight in GE14 against the late Eddie Ng Tien Chee from DAP (41,768) and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali from PAS (6,230).

Wong increased DAP’s vote share from 77.5 per cent to 85 per cent in the by-election despite the lowest voter turnout of 43 per cent in the country’s electoral history, Lim noted.