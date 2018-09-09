Cradle CEO’s stepsons held in murder probe

Nazrin’s death on June 14 was reclassified from sudden death to murder on August 3, following laboratory test results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department that showed foul play. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Police detained today the two teenage stepsons of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan in a murder investigation, after his neck was found with injuries from an arrow.

A police source told Malay Mail that the two boys in secondary school were picked up at 9.30pm earlier from their grandfather’s house, following the arrest of Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzzaffar, and her ex-husband yesterday morning.

“Investigations found puncture holes in the neck — marks from an archery arrow.

“The boys were picked up as part of investigations as it is learnt they both play archery and there were other leads upon interrogation with their parents that led to their arrest,” the source said.

Samirah, the 43-year-old daughter to Malaysian Muslim political scientist and Islamic reformist Chandra Muzaffar, was picked up from her home yesterday in Taman Tun Dr Ismail at 2.15am.

The children were at Chandra's house when police called earlier.

Samira's 43-year-old ex-husband was also picked up yesterday at 1am in Sepang. Both were remanded for seven days starting yesterday.

Nazrin’s death on June 14 was reclassified from sudden death to murder on August 3, following laboratory test results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department that showed foul play.

The results showed traces of petrol in Nazrin’s room on the top floor of a double-storey semi-detached house in Mutiara Damansara, resulting in the fire.

Malay Mail reported on August 6 that a police source revealed the laboratory results showed traces of petrol on Nazrin’s head, bedframe and mattress, as well as his handphone.

Nazrin’s wife and Cradle had released a statement asserting that Nazrin died from blast injuries attributed to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him, before the Fire and Rescue Department and police could conclude investigations.