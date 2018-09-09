Thousands turn up for Sukma dress rehearsal in Ipoh stadium

The Sukma Perak mascot is seen during a dance presentation during the full-dress rehearsal at Perak Football Stadium, Ipoh, September 9, 2018. — Pix by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sep 9 — Thousands of people took advantage of the long weekend to catch the full dress rehearsal of the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) at the Perak Football Stadium here. Participating contingents marching during the Sukma Perak full-dress rehearsal at the Perak Football Stadium, Ipoh.

An estimated 5,000 people attended the Sukma opening ceremony rehearsal, which started about 8pm yesterday.

The 19th Sukma edition with the slogan “Wow, Kita Hebat” (Wow We’re Great) will be the first to display 3D projection mapping as large as a football field. A giant 3D projector mapping display will be used for the first time during Sukma Perak.

“The ceremony is definitely unlike the previous one the projector screen which is used in the ceremony is likely to be biggest that was ever used,” Perak Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee told reporters when met at the stadium today.

“Not only that, we also have a gigantic keris sheath, where the Sukma torch will be lit up throughout the ceremony,” he added.

Lee also said the state government used advanced technology and colourful lighting to highlight Perak’s history.

He said the state government expects about 40,000 people to attend the actual opening ceremony, which will start at 8pm on Tuesday.

“The stadium can accommodate about 20,000 people and we are expecting another 20,000 to fill the Ipoh sports complex as we will be also setting up three giant screens outside the stadium,” he said.

Among the programmes for the opening ceremony are a cultural dance performance — involving Malay, Chinese, Indian and Orang Asli dances — which will be performed simultaneously by a group of school students, university students, Orang Asli and arts groups.

The opening ceremony will be graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. Other distinguished guests who are expected to attend the event includes Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul and Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The closing ceremony for Sukma will take place on September 22 and will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The 19th Sukma, which is held for the second time in Perak since 1994, will take place from September 12 to 22 with 427 gold medals to offer in 29 sports that will be played in 39 venues in 12 different districts throughout the state.