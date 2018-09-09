Cops arrest Cradle CEO’s teenage stepsons, to seek remand

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 — The two stepsons of the late Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan were arrested last night in connection with his fiery death in June, which has now been classified as murder.

A police source told Malay Mail that the two teenagers were arrested around 7pm yesterday.

“The two teenagers will be taken to the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court later today.

“Investigators will be applying for a remand order on the two boys,” he said.

One of the boys had been detained for questioning last week after a puncture wound was found on the deceased's neck, which is believed to be from an arrow.

Sources told Malay Mail previously that both boys were members of their school's archery club.

Police had arrested their mother Samirah Muzaffar, 43, on September 4. Her first husband, also 43 was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play in the death.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased's room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

On August 14, Samirah had criticised the authorities with regard to their investigation into her second husband's death; she had said then that she and her family were being kept in the dark over the progress of the investigation.