Four killed in car-trailer collision in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 ― Four members of a family were killed when the Honda Stream car they were travelling in collided with a trailer on the Labis-Segamat Road near Kampung Melayu Raya, near here yesterday.

Segamat OCPD, Supt Raub Selamat said when contacted that the incident occurred at 1.40pm during heavy rain, and the car was travelling from Labis towards Segamat while the trailer was from Segamat heading towards Labis.

“In the accident, the four who died were an adult male and a female as well as a boy and an infant who died at the scene of the incident.

“Another boy, aged 10, who was also in the vehicle was thrown out of the car but survived and was taken to Segamat Hospital together with the trailer driver who was also injured,”he said, declining to disclose the identity of all the victims.

The victims who died were the driver of the MPV, Nur Faizlin Jamaludin @ Samsudin, 37; here husband Nizam Daud, 51; their children Muhammad Niyaz, two, and Nur Naqiya, six, while another child, Muhammad Naqib, 9, survived. Muhammad Naqib was rushed to the Segamat Hospital for treatment.

He added that the incident was believed to be due to the trailer driver who was said to have lost control of the vehicle before skidding and hitting the front portion of the car.

Meanwhile, Operations Commander of the Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station, Syed Putra Syed Mohamad said the station received a distress call on the incident at 1.35pm before dispatching five firemen to the location.

“Upon arrival about eight minutes later, we found all the victims had died due to serious injuries. The remains of all the victims had been handed over to the police while the injured victim had been sent to Segamat Hospital much earlier,” he added. ― Bernama