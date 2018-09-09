Sarawakian Larissa Ping is Miss World Malaysia 2018

The contestants during finals of Miss World Malaysia 2018 at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching September 8, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 9 ― Sarawakian lass, Larissa Ping, was crowned Miss World Malaysia 2018 after beating 11 other contestants in the final rounds here last night.

The 19-year-old beauty who received the crown from jury members Nabila Huda and Carmen Soo also took home RM30,000 in cash, trophies and other prizes.

Larissa also won the Top Talent and Miss Photogenic awards.

Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said winner of the Miss World Malaysia 2018 would be Sarawak Tourism Ambassador for 2019.

"I am confident that through this prestigious event and as the winner, you will be able to assist in promoting the state of Sarawak at the international level and at the same time promote ecotourism in the country.”

“The event is watched by millions of viewers worldwide, I am proud Sarawak has been selected as one of the locations for prestigious occasion,” he said when speaking at the finals of “Miss World Malaysia 2018” with the theme “Beauty with a Purpose” at Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching here yesterday.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg with his wife, Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and the wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

A total of 12 contestants vied for the “Miss World Malaysia 2018” title.

The second and third places were won by Naomi Sim, 26 of Sarawak and Shennon Jade, 24 of Kuala Lumpur respectively.

They took home cash prizes of RM5,000 and RM3,000 with a tiara and a trophy.

Winners for the People Choice category (Francisca Luhong James,Sarawak), Miss Photogenic (Larissa Ping,Sarawak), Miss Personality (Zane Wong, Kuala Lumpur), Miss Elegance (Shannon Jade, Kuala Lumpur), Top Talent (Larissa Ping, Sarawak), Top Model (Francisca Luhong James). ― Bernama