GE14 win a test from God, PPBM leaders tell members

File picture of PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Segambut May 16, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 9 — The leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) exhorted its rank-and file to remember that power is a test, to sacrifice more for the rakyat’s sake, and to constantly remain vigilant instead of being complacent.

During the party’s second anniversary at Stadium Malawati last night, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PH’s victory in the 14th general election (GE14) is but a test from God.

“Would we use the power to do good or bring about damage? If ruling is a trust then we must carry it out responsibly lest we bring damage to ourselves and the party otherwise,” he said in a video recording, as he was too ill to personally attend.

He reminded them to remember history of how those in power can lose it, and told them to inculcate certain values within themselves.

“Discipline, trust (amanah), unity, focusing on our struggle, and commitment to the party. For we still have a long way to go.

“Strengthen our bonds with fellow PH members, and may we never falter in our work to represent the rakyat and advocate for their sake,” Muhyiddin said.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said much has been sacrificed by PPBM and its members in the two years of its existence.

“Back then we were viewed as directionless, a small fry party splintering from Umno without needed funds. Yet now, we have Mentri Besars in Johor, Perak, and Kedah.

“But our GE14 victory should not mean sitting comfortably and dividing up the spoils. For an extraordinary victory such as this invites even more extraordinary sacrifice,” he said.

Despite the political assault from Umno and its allies, Mukhriz said the influx of its former members can only strengthen PPBM.

“But we must ever be mindful to filter out the bad and retain the good. For those sycophants, money-eyed or brown nosers, please remain with Umno,” he said.

Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman likewise said PH’s victory is but the beginning step in its hopefully long journey.

“Never forget to watch out for more that can be done, instead of resting on our laurels. Do not let others make the comparison that PPBM Youth is the same as its Umno counterpart,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said now is not the time for party members to break ranks and seek out wealth or positions in GLCs.

“Let us work as hard as when we were still the Opposition. We must prove to the rakyat that we are different.

“In so doing, let them see that the Malays are honourable with integrity. Let the Youth Wing be the first to speak out against any wrongdoings from within, for Malaysia belongs to all of us,” he said.