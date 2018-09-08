Balakong poll low voter turnout due to political fatigue, MCA deputy says

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said low voter turnout in the recently concluded Balakong by-election is due to political fatigue. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The low voter turnout in the recently concluded Balakong by-election is due to political fatigue, said MCA Deputy President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

This follows a turnout of only 43 per cent, the lowest recorded in the country so far, which Wee claimed is a clear message from the people that they are not happy with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“The percentage of votes fell sharply from 87.8 per cent to only 43 per cent. Lim Kit Siang targets percentage of over 80 per cent but it fails. This is a clear message from the voters that the people are tired or fed up with political games (politics) since the GE14.

“MCA will investigate in depth this phenomenon and PH/DAP deserves to analyse this matter (as well). Is this not an indication that the people are already uninterested and disappointed with the actions of the PH government which often u-turns and not fulfil the promises in their manifesto?” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Wee admitted that voters have yet to familiarise themselves with the MCA logo that was used for the time in a by-election, and still remain wary of any political parties associated with the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

However, Wee said that MCA had gained a higher percentage of support compared to the May elections

“MCA earned a higher percentage of support of almost 15 per cent compared to 10.7 per cent in GE14. However, we are not complacent with this decision and there is still room for the MCA to improve.

“Based on the seven PDM (district polling centre) with a high percentage of Chinese voters (85 per cent above), Chinese voters’ support rose from 7.3 per cent in GE14 to 12.6 per cent this by-election,” he said.

In GE14, MCA Lim Chin Wah garnered 5,874 votes in a three corner fight against the late Eddie Ng Tien Chee from DAP (41,768) and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali from PAS (6,230)

The Balakong by-election saw a straight fight between MCA Tan Chee Teong and DAP Wong Siew Ki.

Tan garnered only 3,795 compared to Wong’s 22,508, giving her a 18,533 majority lead.

Tan However did not lose his deposit as he managed to garner 12.5 per cent of the votes, Wee said.