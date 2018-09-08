Anwar meets Daim for chat on economy, stronger Bumiputera agencies

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Daim Zainuddin have a discussion on the current economic conditions and the strengthening of Bumiputera agencies, including a number of contemporary development.‬ — Picture via Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he had met with the federal government’s influential adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin to talk about issues such as the economy.

Sharing on his Facebook page a photo of the duo seemingly having a light-hearted moment, Anwar said in a brief description: “Discussion with Tun Daim on the current economic conditions and the strengthening of Bumiputera agencies, including a number of contemporary development.”

Both of them are former finance ministers.

Anwar, who is a former deputy prime minister, had in 1991 succeeded Daim as finance minister.

Although both Anwar and Daim are not formally within the government structure, they still wield great clout, with the latter even visiting China as a special envoy in July.

Anwar even spoke as a special guest at the Economic Affairs Ministry’s Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation last Saturday, an event where the keynote speech was delivered by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Facebook post comes amid talks that a PKR MP would vacate his or her seat by next week for Anwar to contest, paving the way for him to eventually take over as prime minister from Dr Mahathir.

Anwar, who recently unofficially won the PKR presidency unopposed, has however indicated in the past that he was not in a hurry to take over from Dr Mahathir.

A timeframe of up to or roughly two years had in the past been floated as the period that Dr Mahathir may continue to helm the federal government before passing it over to Anwar.