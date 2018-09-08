Former Selangor MB Abu Hassan dies

Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar died at a private hospital here today due to a heart attack. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 8 — Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar died at a private hospital here today due to a heart attack.

The matter was confirmed by his special officer Datuk Mohamad Isa Ishak when contacted by Bernama.

“Yes, Tan Sri died of a heart attack at 8.05pm. His remains are still at the hospital and will be brought to his house in Kota Kemuning soon,” he said.

Mohamad Isa said he was informed that Abu Hassan had complained of chest pain in the afternoon, and was taken to a private hospital here by a family member to receive treatment.

“However, at 8.05pm, the doctor treating him informed that he had died,” he added.

Abu Hassan was the 12th mentri besar of Selangor, and led the state from 1997 to 2000.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

His third son Mohd Hasri also died due to a heart attack in 2014. — Bernama