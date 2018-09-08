Low voter turnout due to voters’ perception, says EC chief

Election Commission deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood said the unofficial voter turnout for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections was 44 and 43 per cent respectively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 —The low voter turnout for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections was probably due to the fact that voters believed their votes will not bring any change to the country’s political scenario, said Election Commission deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood.

He said the unofficial voter turnout for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections was 44 and 43 per cent respectively.

Although the EC had called on voters to come out to vote through various mediums, including through the social media and mass media, they were seen to be ineffective, he added.

“Personally I think voters were not interested to come out to vote because they had just exercised their rights four months ago in the 14th general election.

“Nevertheless the EC will look into the main reason behind the poor voter turnout,” he told reporters at the vote counting centre for Seri Setia at the Petaling Jaya City Council Civic Hall.

The official voter turnout for both state constituencies will be announced later tonight.

The lowest voter turnout recorded so far was during the Penanti by-election in Penang on May 31, 2009 at 46 per cent. — Bernama