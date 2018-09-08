Official: Pakatan wins Balakong, Seri Setia by-elections with lower voter turnout

Pakatan Harapan’s, Wong Siew Ki celebrates her victory at the Sungai Kandis by-election at Pejabat Tanah dan Daerah Hulu Langat, Bangi September 8, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 ― The Election Commission (EC) has officially declared Pakatan Harapan the winner for both the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections.

DAP candidate Wong Siew Ki won the Balakong by-election with a 18,533 vote-majority of 22, 508 defeating MCA’s Tan Chee Teong who got 3,975 votes.

Only 227 votes were rejected.

The polls closed today with a 43 per cent voter turnout, the lowest turnout since the 2009 Penanti state seat by-election which recorded a 46 per cent turnout.

However, due to low voter turnout, Wong received a lower majority compared to her predecessor the late Eddie Ng Tien Chee.

In the May elections, Ng garnered 41,768 votes with a majority of 35,538 votes in a three corner fight between PAS Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (6,230) and MCA Lim Chin Wah (5,874).

The Balakong by-election was called after Ng passed away when the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a lorry at KM11.6 of the Grand Saga Highway on July 20.

In Seri Setia, Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar managed to retain the seat, winning a 4,027-vote majority over his contender from the Islamist party Dr Halimah Ali.

This was announced by Election Commission returning officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain at 8.55pm at Dewan Sivik MBPJ here today.

“Halimey from Pakatan Harapan scored 13,725 votes, while Dr Halimah scored 9,698 votes. Pakatan wins with a 4,027 majority.

“Therefore, I announce that Halimey is the new assemblyman for Seri Setia,” he said.

Mohd Azizi also announced that there were 164 rejected votes from the total 23,423 votes.

The announcement was met with cheers from his supporters here.

