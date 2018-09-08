Football and Badminton venues finally ready for Sukma after delayed

The Sukma badminton games will be conducted as per schedule at the Ipoh Sports Complex badminton venue in Ipoh September 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sep 8 ― The two Malaysian Games (Sukma) venues in Perak, which has been delayed from its original completion date has been finally completed.

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee said the Padang Bandaran Majlis Kerian football field and the Ipoh Sports Complex badminton venue is finally ready.

“The football field have received the certificate of practical completion on Thursday while for the badminton venue it has got the certification from the Badminton Association of Malaysia yesterday,” he told reporters.

With the completion, Lee said there would not be any changes in the venue for both the sports.

“The games will be played as per schedule without any disruption. Only for the badminton games, visitors are advised to use the entrance from squash.

“This is because the tempered glass in the front lobby had broken and we will fix it soon. Other than that, other facilities in the complex is good,” he said.

Initially, the state government set August 20 as the deadline for both the venues ahead of the games which starts on September 11. However, the deadline was extended until Sep 5 for the football field and Sept 7 for the badminton venue after the contractors tasked with completing the venues failed to finish it on time.

Lee also said the two contractors will be referred to the state assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, where some public hearing is expected to be conducted.