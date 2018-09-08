EC: Turnouts in Seri Setia, Balakong lowest in history

Voters at a polling station at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perimbun, Cheras during the Balakong by-election September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — The number of voter turnout in the twin by-elections today is the lowest recorded in the history, failing to match even the poor 46.15 per cent in 2009’s Penanti poll.

According to the Election Commission (EC), only 43 and 44 per cent of voters cast their votes at Balakong and Seri Setia respectively after the polling ended at 5.30pm earlier.

The EC had earlier expected voter turnout to hit 70 per cent for both by-elections.

Throughout the 21-day campaign period and even today, the EC has repeatedly urged the 62,229 voters in Balakong and 50,692 voters in Seri Setia to come out and vote.

This was especially spurred by the poor turnout in the August 4 Sungai Kandis by-election at only 49.4 per cent.