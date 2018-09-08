Perak govt says sorry over poor accommodation for Sukma badminton athletes

Perak State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee speaks to the press at the State Sports Council, Ipoh September 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sep 8 — The Perak government today apologised for the poor accommodation conditions for the Sukma badminton athletes at the Sekolah Izzuddin Shah (SIS) here.

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee said SIS was chosen as an accommodation venue for cricket, tenpin bowling and some of the badminton contingent, including Sekolah Raja Perempuan Taayah, after the withdrawal of Ipoh Vocational College.

“The college withdrew at a very last minute due to overlapping learning schedule for this semester with Sukma schedules. They could not finish their learning schedule on time for this semester.

“They have to shorten the semester’s break nationwide if they choose to become the official accommodation venue for Sukma,” he told reporters.

Lee noted that Perak State Development Corporation was appointed to handle venue and food for the athletes.

“The report we get from them over the condition of SIS was not critical and can be solved. But, unfortunately, the upgrading work on the accommodation was not completed,” Lee added.

Lee also said all the athletes stationed in SIS will now be transferred to Universiti Teknologi Mara in Tapah.

“And for the contingents who have found alternative accommodations, we will talk with them and try to come up with a win-win situation,” he said.

It was reported today that several badminton teams had moved out from the hostel prepared for the athletes following its deplorable living conditions.

The teams from Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang and athletes from a few other states claimed that there were no windows in some of the rooms with fans not working and the doors that can’t be locked.

They claimed that the environment at the hostel was not conducive for their players and resulted in teams turning to hotels instead.