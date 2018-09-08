Azmin did not ask Anwar for PKR presidency, aide says

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (left) chats with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during KBN2018 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali did not ask Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to step aside so that he can contest the PKR presidency, Muhammad Hilman Idham has said.

Muhammad Hilman, who is Azmin’s political secretary was responding to Azmin’s opponent in the PKR elections, Rafizi Ramli’s claim made during a ceramah in Kota Baru last night.

The PKR deputy presidential candidate claimed that Azmin travelled to Turkey to ask Anwar to step aside and allow him to become the PKR president.

“Enough of starting conflicts. The truth is that DSAI (Anwar) offered himself to contest the post after discussing the matter with the president and Azmin,” Hilman said in a tweet aimed at Rafizi.

“As a candidate for the deputy presidency, Rafizi should showcase a good example, campaign in a healthy manner and state his pledges to party members, not create conflicts.

“Rafizi needs to stand on his own two feet instead of using the names of leaders to win in the election,” Hilman told Malay Mail when contacted.