Police: Missing woman found in jungle by drone

File picture of a drone. A woman who was reported missing since yesterday night was found safe in a jungle behind her house with the help of a drone belonging to a member of the public. — Reuters pic

PEKAN, Sept 8 — A woman who was reported missing since yesterday night was found safe in a jungle behind her house in Kampung Nyior Manis here this afternoon.

Officer-in-charge of Pekan Fire and Rescue Station Wan Samsul Effendi Wan Mahmud said the 31-year-old woman was found at 4.20pm with the help of a drone belonging to a member of the public.

“The woman, believed to be suffering from depression, was found in the jungle about 200 metres from her house, and in a fatigue state with minor cuts all over her body.

“By using the drone belonging to a member of the public, we managed to detect movement in the jungle and eventually found her,” he said.

Wan Samsul said the woman was reported missing since 10.15pm on September 7.

The case was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama