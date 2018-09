An Election Commission (EC) worker arrives carrying a ballot box from the Balakong by-election to the official counting centre in Bangi September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — DAP Wong Siew Ki has won the Balakong state seat, according to unofficial results released by the party.

Wong managed to garner 20,403 votes compared to MCA’s Tan Chee Teong’s 3,591 votes.

However, the official tally is only expected to be announced after 9pm.

The polls closed at a low 43 per cent out of registered 62,229 voters.