Agriculture Ministry drafting framework to improve fishermen’s cost of living allowance

File picture of fishing boats at a fishing village in Kerteh. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) is currently drafting a framework to improve the cost of living allowance (ESH) for fishermen that expected to be completed by mid-October.

Its Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said that it would then be submitted to the Finance Ministry for fine-tuning before the tabling of the national budget in early November.

“Currently we are completing the framework to improve the ESH for fishermen to ensure that only those qualified will receive this assistance. This is to avoid any form of leakage.

“The ministry is also looking at better ways to help the group by introducing better and more efficient initiatives,” he told reporters after attending the ministry’s talk with chilli producers programme here today.

Previously, Salahuddin announced the ‘whitening’ process of ESH for fishermen was a way to ensure only those qualified would benefit.

This whitening process is understood to involve 55,000 recipients nationwide. — Bernama