DAP respects PKR’s decision to vacate seat, says Guan Eng

DAP sec-gen Lim Guan Eng said DAP respects the decision of PKR to vacate one Parliamentary seat next week to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BENTONG, Sept 8 — The DAP respects the decision of PKR to vacate one Parliamentary seat next week to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest.

Its secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng said it was the decision and right of the PKR to do so.

“It is up to the PKR. We respect the decision of the party’s leadership and will wait for them to discuss the matter with us,” he said when met after attending the Briefing and Information Program on the Sales and Service Tax (SST) at the Bentong Chinese Chamber of Commerce, here today.

The speculation on vacating the Parliamentary seat was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the candidate for PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, but they were tight lipped on which seat would be involved.

Rafizi, who said this at the ceramah entitled #REFORMASI 20 TAHUN (Twenty Years of Reforms) in Kota Bharu, Kelantan was reported to have said that the move was part of efforts to make Anwar as the Prime Minister.

Earlier when officiating the office of Bentong Member of Parliament Wong Tack in Jalan Chui Yin here, Lim thanked the willingness of the Bentong constituents to vote for Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election in order to transform the national administration.

“Without their support, we could not form the government that was newly formed and thus meant there would be no hope for our children.

“For the past four months, I had spent time in the office to resolve the debt left by the previous government. If the debt is not resolved, it will lead to a national crisis.

“If this matter cannot be resolved, we need not discuss other matters because there is no money. So, I hope the government is given time to resolve the debt problem first,” he added. — Bernama