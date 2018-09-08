Low awareness of Socso among employers in Sabah

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KENINGAU, Sept 8 — There still seems to be low awareness among employers in Sabah to register their institutions and workers with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), as many of them are being subjected to legal action, says the state’s Socso director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia.

He said many employers in the state did not comply with the regulations, including late registration or failing to register their institutions and employees with the agency.

“These offences are often committed by employers in Sabah, and Socso is forced to bring them to court for prosecution,” he told Bernama here.

Mohd Ali said some employers were still unclear about Socso’s role and deemed registering with the organisation as an unimportant task.

Therefore, he said Socso had introduced various initiatives including the ‘Seranta Programme’ to increase awareness of employers’ responsibilities to their workers, as well as the benefits of being registered. — Bernama