Tyron Woodley says size disadvantage against Darren Till not an issue

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. ― Picture courtesy of Tyron Woodley/Facebook page

TEXAS, Sept 9 ― Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said size does not matter when he defends his belt against Darren Till at UFC 228 tomorrow morning.

Woodley will have to overcome Till’s obvious reach and height advantage but that is something “The Chosen One” said he is used to, especially being one of the shortest welterweights in the UFC at 175cm ― 10cm shorter than Till.

“You know, I’ve always been the shorter fighter. But really, I don’t think I’m much smaller than Darren. I think he’s a big welterweight but I’ve fought many guys that were former middleweights and vice versa.

“I can only count on one hand the amount of guys I’ve fought that were under six feet given the weight division (170 pounds). So it’s no worry for me, you know the largest part of my game plan is to try and dictate what I’m going to do about something I can’t control ― you’ll see it this weekend,” the American Top Team fighter said.

This will be Woodley’s first fight of the year since his successful title defence against Demain Maia at UFC 214 last year while his 25-year-old opponent from Liverpool will aim to maintain his unbeaten streak.

Woodley seems to be the busier of the two leading up to the clash at the American Airlines Center in Texas and during yesterday’s media day, he told MMA Fighting that Till needs to knock him out to secure a victory.

“He can only win by knocking me out He’s not going to beat me in five rounds and he’s not going to out-wrestle or grapple me.”

Woodley’s time as the welterweight champion started off in 2016 when he defeated Robbie Lawler via knockout at UFC 201.

Three more successful title defences followed but for Woodley, he does not have Georges St-Pierre’s record nine defences on his mind, rather being a fighter who defends his belt in the smartest manner.

“Back in the day, the guy was 10-0 and you never had a film on him, you’d only know he is, when he’s in the octagon.

“Right now it’s about the ability to prepare a little bit smarter. The training techniques are a little bit different with so many different styles and assets that are brought to the octagon.”

Woodley refuted any talk that he already has a next opponent on his mind.

“I’m not thinking too far down the road or then it will be somebody holding your belt.

“So my focus is just Darren Till. I’m going out there to put a great performance,” he said.