Agriculture Ministry to assist local producers to submit petition to Miti over chilli dumping

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) will assist local chilli producers to submit petition to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to resolve issues related to dumping of chilli onto the Malaysian market. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) will assist local chilli producers to submit petition to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to resolve issues related to dumping of chilli onto the Malaysian market.

Its Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said thus far, petition forms have been distributed to more than 800 local producers registered with MOA to collect information and data related to the dumping of chilli within a month.

“If there is dumping issue, report it to us and we will send the report to Miti and the World Trade Organisation (WTO). It is the responsibility of the ministry if there are reports (petition) submitted by producers.

“One of the things that we can identify is the price, that imported chilli sold in Malaysia is priced cheaper than the locally-produced variety, and it can be categorised as dumping,” he said.

He was commenting on the drop in price of local chilli following the dumping of those imported from Vietnam, Thailand and China, as reported by a local newspaper recently.

Salahuddin met the media after attending the ministry talk with the chilli producers here, today.

He said although Malaysia currently faced the dumping, the country generally required to import the chilli as the volume of local production was still unable to cater to the local demand.

However, when there was competition between imported and local chilli, short-term solution should be taken by setting the farm price of locally-produced chilli from RM4 to RM4.50, and to promote them to farmers’ markets, he said.

“This is the immediate step we can implement to assist them to cover their production cost,” he said. — Bernama