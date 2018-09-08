Malay Mail

British police tackle ‘serious incident’ in English town of Barnsley

Published 30 minutes ago on 08 September 2018

file photo of armed police officers in central London August 29, 2014. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Sept 8 ― British police said today they were responding to a serious incident in the northern English town of Barnsley.

“There is a high visibility police presence in Barnsley town centre this morning ... responding to a serious incident. More information will follow,” South Yorkshire police said. “Public are asked to be vigilant.”

Unconfirmed social media reports said that a woman had been arrested after several stabbings at a market in the town and that police were searching for possible accomplices.

No further details were immediately available. ― Reuters

