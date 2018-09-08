British police tackle ‘serious incident’ in English town of Barnsley

file photo of armed police officers in central London August 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 8 ― British police said today they were responding to a serious incident in the northern English town of Barnsley.

“There is a high visibility police presence in Barnsley town centre this morning ... responding to a serious incident. More information will follow,” South Yorkshire police said. “Public are asked to be vigilant.”

Unconfirmed social media reports said that a woman had been arrested after several stabbings at a market in the town and that police were searching for possible accomplices.

No further details were immediately available. ― Reuters