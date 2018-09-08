PKR’s e-voting election system will not be easily manipulated

A PKR volunteer putting up the PKR flags at Jalan Permatang Pauh for the by-election, Penang, April 26, 2015. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The e-voting system which will be implemented for the first time in the PKR party election is guaranteed to be not easily manipulated by anyone as it had been determined according to the state and date concerned.

The secretary of the Central Election Committee (JPP) Ismail Yusop said the data of voters in every state would be entered into the tablet used according to the voting constituency carried out.

“As an example, for the balloting process for the PKR election which would begin in Kelantan, the programmer appointed would enter the data of voters in Kelantan only. Upon completion, the data would be taken out while the data of voters from the other states would be entered.

“The e-voting system is not online voting and will not be easily manipulated. The system cannot be downloaded free-of-charge through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store applications,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest in the Special Coverage for the Seri Setia and Balakong State Constituency By-Elections produced by Bernama News Channel (BNC) at Wisma Bernama, here today.

Ismail said he constantly carried out tests on the e-voting system to identify any problem that arose so that they could be updated before the PKR election on September 20.

“We keep on improving this system. We have carried out the first dry-run in Selayang earlier while the latest will be on September 14 because all the data have been updated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail urged members of the public to immediately check their membership status through the PKR official website by September 12 at the latest.

“On the membership register, I am confident that within the next one or two days it can be completed because we have announced to party members and we received much feedback to correct the data.

“PKR receives more than 300,000 new applicants registering to join the party since last May 9, and now we have more than 800,000 party members, they will all vote in the election this time,” he said.

The PKR election process will be carried out via the e-voting system from September 20 until October 30 nationwide beginning in Kelantan and ending in Selangor and Sabah. — Bernama