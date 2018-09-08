Shafee breaks silence, claims Dr M wanted him to prosecute Anwar’s Sodomy II appeals

Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah speaks during a press conference before leaving the KL High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said today that he was appointed to be the lead prosecutor in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Sodomy II appeals as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had demanded for it.

Shafee, a senior private lawyer, explained that the-then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was not keen to appoint him as prosecutor by way of fiat as he did not want to offend the then Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail.

“In fact, he (Najib) was most reluctant. However, it was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who insisted that I be appointed as the special prosecutor in the Anwar’s appeals as Tun Mahathir did not have the confidence that the Attorney General’s Chambers would be able to competently manage the appeals.

“This is probably due to the fact that the Attorney General’s Chambers had lost the Sodomy II case in the High Court. Further, they had lost earlier in the Federal Court the Sodomy I case,” he said in a six-page statement.

