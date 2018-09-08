EC: Low voter turnout, less than 40pc as of 3pm for Balakong, Seri Setia

Voters wait to cast their ballots during the Seri Setia by-election at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah in Shah Alam September 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — Less than 40 per cent of voters have cast their ballot as of 3pm today for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The EC recorded 35 per cent and 38 per cent of voter turnout for Balakong and Seri Setia respectively.

EC had earlier expected voter turnout to hit 70 per cent for both by-elections.

Throughout the 21-day campaign period and even today, the EC has repeatedly urged the 62,229 voters in Balakong and 50,692 voters in Seri Setia to come out and vote.