Malaysia aims to be world’s top 10 tourist destination by 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysia aimed to achieve being in the world’s top 10 tourist destinations spot in 2019, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said the ministry had embarked on several efforts to promote Malaysia as a must visit tourism destination and will set new strategic directions to provide a conducive environment for industry players to drive and boost tourism growth.

“It is our aim to improve the country’s position after being ranked number 12 last year. We must be more competitive internationally.

“We will have good cooperation between federal and state governments to promote Malaysia and discuss with the local airlines companies to have more direct flights to Malaysia,” he told a press conference after launching the Matta Fair 2018 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Mohamaddin said with resilience, innovation, product quality and excellent service standards, the tourism sector should be able to drive the nation forward, making Malaysia a preferred travel destination for tourists.

He said the tourism industry in Malaysia had grown significantly and targeting a foreign tourist arrival goal of 26.4 million with a total expenditure of RM84.9 billion this year.

From January until April 2018, Malaysia recorded 8.4 million international tourists arrival, which saw an increase of 37.2 per cent from China, India (21.2 per cent, South Korea (26.5 per cent, Canada (28 per cent) and United States of America (23 per cent).

The 46th edition of the Matta Fair being held from Sept 7 to 9 features 1,336 booths offering international and domestic travel promotions and discounts, including 86 booths offering umrah packages. — Bernama