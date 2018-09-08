Prove it or face legal action, says Kit Siang to ex-IGP Hanif

Lim said the remarks by Hanif, who served as IGP from 1974 to 1994, during a panel session at UiTM on Thursday were false and damaging. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 8 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang has issued an ultimatum to former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar to prove his claims against Lim by noon tomorrow, failing which he will pursue legal action.

Lim said the remarks by Hanif, who served as IGP from 1974 to 1994, during a panel session at UiTM on Thursday were false and damaging.

“Neither DAP nor I had ever made such a preposterous proposal whether in 1969, before or after it,” he said in a statement.

Sinar Harian reported Hanif as claiming that Lim and DAP sought to divide Peninsular Malaysia, following the May 13 riots in 1969, reserving the East Coast for the Malays and the West Coast for the Chinese.

He added that this was the reason he detained Lim under the Internal Security Act (ISA) that same month.

“In fact, when I was detained under the Act in 1969, there were seven grounds, none of which referred to the concept of dividing the Peninsular into the East and West Coast.

“Even during my initial 60-day detention at the Kuala Selangor police lock-up being questioned by Special Branch officers, this allegation never came up,” countered Lim.

Demanding to know the root of Hanif’s allegation, Lim challenged him to provide the specific details on where and when he had made such a proposal.

“If there is no satisfactory or acceptable response from Hanif on his allegations against me by 12.30pm tomorrow, my lawyers have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings.

“I reserve the right to institute legal proceedings to protect my character and reputation,” he said.